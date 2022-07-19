Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $43.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.71.

NYSE:XM opened at $12.65 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.90.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,158,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,824,000 after acquiring an additional 886,261 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 42,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,979,000 after acquiring an additional 761,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,351,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,133,000 after acquiring an additional 135,429 shares during the last quarter.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

