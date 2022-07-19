QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 507.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,658,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,858,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,427,000 after buying an additional 326,883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,306,000 after acquiring an additional 106,019 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 911,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 110,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on QS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of QS opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 7.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a current ratio of 48.57.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 27,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $348,666.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 542,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,714.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,133 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $363,497.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 475,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,788,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 27,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $348,666.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 542,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,714.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,234 shares of company stock worth $9,312,126 over the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

