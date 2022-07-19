Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Quotient Trading Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. Quotient has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $3.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quotient

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quotient will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Zubeen Shroff acquired 4,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $1,399,999.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,995,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,722. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,818,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,354 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quotient

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTNT. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quotient by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Quotient during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quotient during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Quotient by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 137,071 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Quotient by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 863,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 338,505 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quotient

(Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Featured Articles

