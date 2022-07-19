Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Radian Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.58.

Radian Group Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:RDN opened at $20.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $24.84.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,211.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,962 shares of company stock worth $680,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at $97,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

