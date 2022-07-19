Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,943,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Rapid7 by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,505,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,168,000 after buying an additional 141,818 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,851,000 after acquiring an additional 244,379 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,055,000 after buying an additional 29,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,113,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,018,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Stock Performance

NASDAQ RPD opened at $68.58 on Tuesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPD. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.