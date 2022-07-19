Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.41.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $57.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ REG opened at $60.68 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average of $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.93%.

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Regency Centers by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Regency Centers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 257,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 164,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,490,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,899,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

