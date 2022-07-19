Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the June 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Renesas Electronics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RNECY opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. Renesas Electronics has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $6.96.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

