Research Analysts Set Expectations for VerifyMe, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRME)

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VerifyMe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for VerifyMe’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VerifyMe’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get VerifyMe alerts:

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. VerifyMe had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 408.69%.

VerifyMe Price Performance

VRME has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of VerifyMe in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded VerifyMe from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRME opened at $1.82 on Monday. VerifyMe has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VerifyMe

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VerifyMe stock. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,672 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 1.10% of VerifyMe worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

VerifyMe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VerifyMe, Inc, a technology solutions provider, provides products to connect brands with consumers in the United States. The company offers VerifyMe Engage services that provides the ability for the brand owner to gather business intelligence and engage with the consumer using authentication test as the initial contact with the consumer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.