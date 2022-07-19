Reviewing Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) & Innovid (NYSE:CTV)

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) and Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.2% of Enfusion shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Innovid shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innovid and Enfusion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovid $90.29 million 3.36 -$11.47 million N/A N/A Enfusion $111.70 million 10.63 -$158.32 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Innovid has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enfusion.

This table compares Innovid and Enfusion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovid N/A -7.92% -2.67% Enfusion N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Innovid and Enfusion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovid 0 0 4 0 3.00 Enfusion 0 3 4 0 2.57

Innovid currently has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 258.70%. Enfusion has a consensus price target of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of 56.19%. Given Innovid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Innovid is more favorable than Enfusion.

Summary

Enfusion beats Innovid on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. It also provides creative management; advertising measurement; identity resolution; and publisher solutions. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines. The company also offers accounting/general ledger system, a real-time accounting book of record for chief financial officers, chief operating officers, accountants, and operations teams; Enfusion analytics system, which enables CIOs, portfolio managers, traders, and analysts to analyze portfolios through time horizons and automate customized visualized reports for internal and external stakeholders; and technology-powered and managed services. Enfusion Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

