Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

REYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 121,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 24,788 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 85,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.65 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

