Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,607,000 after acquiring an additional 120,708 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,758,000 after acquiring an additional 130,498 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,612,000 after acquiring an additional 191,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,149,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,949,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.53.

ROK stock opened at $204.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.