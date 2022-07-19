Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.90) to GBX 70 ($0.84) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.32) to GBX 95 ($1.14) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

(Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.