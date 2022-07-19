RPM International Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.68 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of RPM International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.67. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

RPM International stock opened at $81.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. RPM International has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in RPM International during the first quarter worth $36,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in RPM International by 200.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $123,319.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,163.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

