SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2022

SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,700 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the June 15th total of 810,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SanBio Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of SNBIF opened at 9.40 on Tuesday. SanBio has a 1-year low of 8.25 and a 1-year high of 16.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of 9.40.

SanBio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SanBio Company Limited develops, produces, and sells regenerative cell medicines for the central nervous system. The company develops SB623 that has completed a phase 2 clinical trial to treat traumatic brain injury in the United States and Japan. Its research pipeline products also comprise SB623 for ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes, age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigments, spinal cord injury, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and others; SB618 for peripheral nerve damage; SB308 for muscular dystrophy disease; MSC1 for cancer; and MSC2 for inflammatory disease and optic neuritis.

