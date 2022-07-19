SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,700 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the June 15th total of 810,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SanBio Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of SNBIF opened at 9.40 on Tuesday. SanBio has a 1-year low of 8.25 and a 1-year high of 16.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of 9.40.

SanBio Company Profile

SanBio Company Limited develops, produces, and sells regenerative cell medicines for the central nervous system. The company develops SB623 that has completed a phase 2 clinical trial to treat traumatic brain injury in the United States and Japan. Its research pipeline products also comprise SB623 for ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes, age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigments, spinal cord injury, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and others; SB618 for peripheral nerve damage; SB308 for muscular dystrophy disease; MSC1 for cancer; and MSC2 for inflammatory disease and optic neuritis.

