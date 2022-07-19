SAP (SAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. On average, analysts expect SAP to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SAP opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $83.50 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.76 and its 200 day moving average is $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 21.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($105.05) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($121.21) to €110.00 ($111.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($136.36) to €115.00 ($116.16) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.08.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

