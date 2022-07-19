Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC) Short Interest Up 55.0% in June

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRCGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the June 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 482,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Down 0.7 %

Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sarcos Technology and Robotics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sarcos Technology and Robotics

In related news, Director Brian D. Finn bought 15,000 shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sarcos Technology and Robotics news, Director Brian D. Finn acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,043.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Finn acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,759.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock worth $232,400. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sarcos Technology and Robotics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 461.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics



Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

See Also

