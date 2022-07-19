Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC) Short Interest Up 55.0% in June

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the June 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 482,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Down 0.7 %

Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Insider Transactions at Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Technology and Robotics ( NASDAQ:STRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sarcos Technology and Robotics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian D. Finn bought 15,000 shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sarcos Technology and Robotics news, Director Brian D. Finn acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,043.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Finn acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,759.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock worth $232,400. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sarcos Technology and Robotics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 461.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

(Get Rating)

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.