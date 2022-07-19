Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Insider Dale Ferguson Acquires 255,000 Shares

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Rating) insider Dale Ferguson acquired 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £7,650 ($9,145.25).

Dale Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Savannah Resources alerts:

On Friday, July 8th, Dale Ferguson bought 900,000 shares of Savannah Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($21,518.23).

Savannah Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SAV stock opened at GBX 3.19 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. Savannah Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 2.04 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.60 ($0.07). The company has a market cap of £53.88 million and a P/E ratio of -15.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.29.

About Savannah Resources

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.