Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 1,346 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 92.3% in the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.9% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $143.31 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.62. The firm has a market cap of $343.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

