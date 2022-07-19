Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 1,969 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,014 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.5% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 96,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.23 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.40 and its 200 day moving average is $125.31. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.16.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

