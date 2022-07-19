Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 644 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 6,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 190,119 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,879,000 after buying an additional 38,029 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 54,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $211.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

