Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 39,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

