Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Scor stock opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. Scor has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.73.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.1411 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 10.54%. Scor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCRYY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Scor in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Scor from €33.00 ($33.33) to €35.10 ($35.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC lowered Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Scor from €27.50 ($27.78) to €28.00 ($28.28) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Scor from €38.00 ($38.38) to €32.00 ($32.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

