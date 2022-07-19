Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Scor Price Performance
Shares of Scor stock opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. Scor has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.73.
Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Scor Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on SCRYY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Scor in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Scor from €33.00 ($33.33) to €35.10 ($35.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC lowered Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Scor from €27.50 ($27.78) to €28.00 ($28.28) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Scor from €38.00 ($38.38) to €32.00 ($32.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.
About Scor
SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.
Featured Articles
