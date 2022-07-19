Scotiabank Comments on Nutrien Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Scotiabank cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nutrien in a report released on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will earn $7.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.95. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $18.17 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Nutrien’s FY2022 earnings at $21.35 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NTR. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$67.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$116.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a C$125.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Nutrien to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$96.79.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at C$97.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.60 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$112.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$112.99. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$72.10 and a 12 month high of C$147.93.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.27 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.86 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 18.36%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

