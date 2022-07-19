SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Major Shareholder Karen Singer Buys 341,000 Shares of Stock

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Karen Singer bought 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,156,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,926.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Karen Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SeaChange International alerts:

On Wednesday, July 13th, Karen Singer bought 166,342 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $86,497.84.

On Monday, July 11th, Karen Singer bought 158,600 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $90,402.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Karen Singer acquired 96,071 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.47.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Karen Singer acquired 4,134 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,356.38.

On Friday, July 1st, Karen Singer acquired 96,276 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $56,802.84.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Karen Singer acquired 98,262 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $58,957.20.

On Monday, June 27th, Karen Singer acquired 142,398 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $85,438.80.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Karen Singer acquired 280,182 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $151,298.28.

On Thursday, June 16th, Karen Singer acquired 267,617 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $141,837.01.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

Shares of SEAC opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International

SeaChange International ( NASDAQ:SEAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

About SeaChange International

(Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.