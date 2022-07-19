Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,033,000 after buying an additional 2,114,602 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,594,000 after buying an additional 1,122,961 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,912,000 after buying an additional 1,058,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 824.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,246,000 after buying an additional 492,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $32,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEE opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $53.87 and a one year high of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

