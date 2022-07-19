Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Lockheed Martin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $6.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.43. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $26.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.
LMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.17.
Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.8 %
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share.
Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 710.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin
In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
