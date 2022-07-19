Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.38 per share.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $92.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock opened at $23.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 869.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. 14.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven W. Tholen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $246,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

