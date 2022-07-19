Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $6.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.86. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $26.02 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.11.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $112.52 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

