Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for PPG Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.04 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $177.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.70.

Shares of PPG opened at $114.91 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

