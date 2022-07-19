Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Has $2.28 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.7% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2,273.3% in the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 2.6 %

ABBV stock opened at $149.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.30.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

