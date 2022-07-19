ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $560.00 Price Target at Barclays

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $613.00 to $560.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $633.97.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $426.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.95, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $461.25 and its 200 day moving average is $513.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,327. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.