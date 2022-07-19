Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,065 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.20% of Sesen Bio worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46,718 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SESN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Sesen Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of SESN opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $122.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

