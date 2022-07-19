SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 515,269 EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 515,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of EVgo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in EVgo by 14.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in EVgo during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in EVgo during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVGO opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. EVgo, Inc. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $19.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVGO shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

