SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,253 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $103.48 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $165.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.73.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

