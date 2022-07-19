SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

TT stock opened at $126.47 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.12.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.94.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.