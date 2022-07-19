SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cardinal Health worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 51,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAH. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

