SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.35 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,717 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Aflac by 96.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day moving average is $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

