SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.79 Million Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,638 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.15% of Valmont Industries worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 219,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,892,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

VMI stock opened at $224.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.14. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.77. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $576,676.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,800.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $576,676.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,800.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total value of $199,937.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,385. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMI. Roth Capital began coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.80.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.