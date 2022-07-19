SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.84 Million Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,551 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. started coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

