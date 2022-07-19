SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.88 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,689 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $7,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $86,540,000. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,878,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,367,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,895 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,307 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,536,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,517.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 8.50%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

