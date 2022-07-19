SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,069 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 48,382 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after buying an additional 6,034,872 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,020,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after buying an additional 1,636,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

