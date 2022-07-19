SG Americas Securities LLC Has $9.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,367 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $131.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

