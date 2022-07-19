SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 409.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,487 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $2,402,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $59,498,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.0% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $175.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.46. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $211.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.