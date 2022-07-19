SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 388.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,217 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,822,000 after buying an additional 140,986 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 97,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 23,633 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.11. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

