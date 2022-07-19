SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 216,158 Shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) by 208.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,158 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.14% of Mandiant worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,733,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mandiant

In other Mandiant news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $508,981.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,360.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mandiant Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ MNDT opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39. Mandiant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $130.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.61 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 175.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

About Mandiant

(Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

Featured Articles

