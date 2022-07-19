SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 54,918 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 254.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,918 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Five9 worth $8,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Stock Up 1.4 %

FIVN stock opened at $93.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.92 and a beta of 0.54. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.52 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Insider Activity at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $367,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,066.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $367,048.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,066.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,718,594. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.05.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.