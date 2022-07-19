SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 76,372 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 7,124.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,372 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135,014 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,720,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,800,000 after purchasing an additional 576,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,912,000 after purchasing an additional 312,498 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 380,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,078.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after buying an additional 198,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $110.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

