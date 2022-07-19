SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,616 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,616 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,876,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Liberty Global by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,620,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,526,000 after buying an additional 634,583 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,128,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 239,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 88,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Price Performance

LBTYK stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.27. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $279,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,706.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $279,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,706.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,686.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,060.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.