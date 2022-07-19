SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,178 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 290,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $102,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,815.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $61.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21.

