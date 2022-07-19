SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 35,686 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,686 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,062,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,188,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after acquiring an additional 638,786 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 745,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 534,241 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,198,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,731,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,970,000 after acquiring an additional 357,857 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PGX opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

